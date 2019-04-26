Chicago Symphony Orchestra, musicians reach agreement ending 7-week strike

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Symphony Orchestra and its musicians reached an agreement Friday, according to Mayor Rahm Emanuel's office. The agreement ends a weeks-long strike over pensions and pay."The symphony is an integral part of Chicago's rich cultural fabric, but its economic impact extends beyond the musicians and management to the stagehands, ushers, restaurant servers and hotel workers whose livelihoods depend on a thriving symphony," Emanuel said in a statement. "I am pleased to announce that, after convening both parties at City Hall for a successful negotiating session, the management and the musicians have reached an agreement in principle to bring the music back to Symphony Center."A spokesperson for the Chicago Federation of Musicians said they'd vote to ratify the agreement at 10 a.m. Saturday.CSO musicians had been on strike since March 10. All orchestra concerts were canceled throughout the duration of the strike.