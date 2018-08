Bad Axe Throwing will take free walk-in customers Wednesday evening until 9 p.m at its Chicago locations in Lakeview and the West Loop.Try to master the one-handed, underhanded, pistol grip and double-axe throws with friends!You must be 18 or older to take part in the fun.The Lakeview address is 2828 North Clark Street. The West Loop address is 165 North Loomis Street.