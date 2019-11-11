'The World According to Jeff Goldblum' to be featured on Disney Plus

We're counting down to the launch of the Disney+ streaming service Tuesday.One of the highlights will be the new series "The World According To Jeff Goldblum.""This show is a little off the beaten track and it may be unexpected and surprising, so taste it and enjoy," Goldblum said.Not only did Glodblum talk about what makes him curious, he also talked about when he was in Chicago performing with the Mildred Snitzer Orchestra."Oh man! Pizza, songs, Chicago," he said.For more on his interview, check out the video in this article.Disney+ debuts its streaming service November 12, and will feature Disney movies, original series' and an array of home entertainment.