Lollapalooza set to release full lineup for 2024

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The line up for Lollapalooza will be released Tuesday.

The popular music festival will run August 1 through August 4 in Grant Park.

It also means huge crowds downtown and street closures around the park.

Last year's lineup included headliners Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Odesza, Lana Del Rey, Karol G, The 1975 and Tomorrow X Together.

More than 400,000 people usually attend the festival.

For more information and for tickets, visit Lollapalooza.com.