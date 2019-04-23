chicago proud

Piano virtuoso with autism honored in Mount Prospect

A piano virtuoso is making Chicago proud by creating beautiful musical compositions while living with autism.

MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. (WLS) -- Doctor Charles Smith was honored Monday night in Mount Prospect for his talent and for raising awareness about the struggles people with autism face every day.

Doctor Charles Smith was honored Monday night in Mount Prospect for his talent and for raising awareness about the struggles people with autism face every day.

Smith has created more than 500 compositions during his life, including his own interpretations of pieces by Chopin and Liszt.

State Rep. Jonathan Carroll (D-IL 57), State Senator (D-IL 29) Julie Morrison and Congressman Brad Schneider (D- IL 10th District) were all on hand for the honor and to help make the public aware of the struggles people with autism face every day.
