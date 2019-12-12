25 Days of Christmas schedule on Freeform includes 'Rudolph,' 'Frosty'

It's not the holiday season until you've watched 25 Days of Christmas on Freeform! This year's lineup includes Christmas classics like "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" and "Frosty the Snowman," as well as a few fan-favorite films like "The Santa Clause" and "Home Alone."Here's the schedule for 25 Days of Christmas. Freeform premieres are in bold.7am/6c Richie Rich's Christmas Wish9:05am/8:05c Deck the Halls (2006)11:10am/10:10c Arthur Christmas1:15pm/12:15c The Simpsons Holiday-thon2:45pm/1:45c The Santa Clause4:50pm/3:50c The Santa Clause 26:55pm/5:55c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause9pm/8c Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)11:30pm/10:30c Home Alone: The Holiday Heist1:30am/12:30c The Little Drummer Boy (1968)7am/6c The Little Drummer Boy (1968)7:30am/6:30c The Muppet Christmas Carol11am/10c Wrap Battle12pm/11c Home Alone: The Holiday Heist2:05pm/1:05c Richie Rich's Christmas Wish4:15pm/3:15c Deck the Halls (2006)6:20pm/5:20c Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)New Episodes 9pm/8c Wrap Battle7:30am/6:30c Santa Baby11am/10c The Preacher's Wife1:40pm/12:40c Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic2:40pm/1:40c Rise of the Guardians4:45pm/3:45c Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town5:50pm/4:50c Home Alone8:20pm/7:20c Home Alone 2: Lost in New York12am/11c The Simpsons Holiday-thon7:30am/6:30c Santa Baby 2: Christmas Maybe11am/10c Rise of the Guardians1pm/12c Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town2pm/1c The Simpsons Holiday-thon4pm/3c Home Alone6:30pm/5:30c Home Alone 2: Lost in New YorkFreeform Premiere 9pm/8c Ghosting: The Spirit of Christmas12am/11c Deck the Halls (2006)7:30am/6:30c Holiday in Handcuffs11am/10c Wrap Battle12pm/11c Kung Fu Panda Holiday12:30pm/11:30c Unaccompanied Minors2:30pm/1:30c Deck the Halls (2006)4:35pm/3:35c Arthur Christmas6:40pm/5:40c Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas8:20pm/7:20c Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)12am/11c Unaccompanied Minors7:30am/6:30c Richie Rich's Christmas Wish11am/10c Kung Fu Panda Holiday11:30am/10:30c Home Alone 31:35pm/12:35c Arthur Christmas3:40pm/2:40c Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas5:20pm/4:20c Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)9:30pm/8:30c The Santa Clause11:30pm/10:30c The Santa Clause 21:30am/12:30c The Little Drummer Boy (1968)7am/6c Cricket on the Hearth8am/7c Home Alone 310am/9c Home Alone 4: Taking Back the House12pm/11c The Santa Clause2:05pm/1:05c The Santa Clause 24:10pm/3:10c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause6:15pm/5:15c Frosty the Snowman6:45pm/5:45c Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer7:50pm/6:50c Home Alone10:20pm/9:20c Home Alone 2: Lost in New York1am/12c Wrap Battle7am/6c Wrap Battle8am/7c Home Alone 4: Taking Back the House10am/9c I'll Be Home for Christmas (1998)2:05pm/1:05c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause4:10pm/3:10c Home Alone6:40pm/5:40c Home Alone 2: Lost in New York9:20pm/8:20c Despicable Me 211:25pm/10:25c Shrek1:30am/12:30c Kung Fu Panda Holiday7:30am/6:30c I'll Be Home for Christmas (1998)11am/10c Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic12pm/11c Home Alone 32:10pm/1:10c Home Alone: The Holiday Heist4:20pm/3:20c Kung Fu Panda Holiday4:50pm/3:50c Shrek6:55pm/5:55c Despicable Me 2Season Finale Episodes 9pm/8c Wrap Battle7:30am/6:30c Home Alone: The Holiday Heist11am/10c Wrap Battle12pm/11c The Mistle-Tones2:05pm/1:05c Ghosting: The Spirit of Christmas4:10pm/3:10c Deck the Halls (2006)6:15pm/5:15c Arthur Christmas8:20pm/7:20c Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)12am/11c The Simpsons Holiday-thon7:30am/6:30c 12 Dates of Christmas11am/10c Deck the Halls (2006)1:10pm/12:10c Arthur Christmas3:20pm/2:20c The Simpsons Holiday-thon5:20pm/4:20c Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)10pm/9c Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic12am/11c Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve7am/6c The Preacher's Wife11am/10c This Christmas3:35pm/2:35c The Holiday6:50pm/5:50c The Santa Clause8:55pm/7:55c The Santa Clause 212am/11c Snow7am/6c Love the Coopers12:30pm/11:30c The Santa Clause2:35pm/1:35c The Santa Clause 24:40pm/3:40c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause6:45pm/5:45c Home Alone9:15pm/8:15c Home Alone 2: Lost in New York11:55pm/10:55c Home Alone: The Holiday Heist7am/6c Home Alone: The Holiday Heist9am/8c Arthur Christmas11am/10c The Simpsons Holiday-thon2pm/1c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause4:05pm/3:05c Home Alone6:35pm/5:35c Home Alone 2: Lost in New York9:15pm/8:15c Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)11:55pm/10:55c Richie Rich's Christmas Wish7am/6c Arthur Christmas9:05am/8:05c Richie Rich's Christmas Wish11:10am/10:10c Unaccompanied Minors1:20pm/12:20c Deck the Halls (2006)3:25pm/2:25c Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas5:05pm/4:05c Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)7:45pm/6:45c The Santa Clause9:50pm/8:50c The Santa Clause 211:55pm/10:55c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause7am/6c Deck the Halls (2006)9am/8c Disney's Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice11am/10c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause1:05pm/12:05c Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas2:45pm/1:45c Rise of the Guardians4:50pm/3:50c The Santa Clause6:55pm/5:55c The Santa Clause 22 Hour Holiday Special 9pm/8c Good Trouble7am/6c Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown8:30am/7:30c Prancer Returns10:30am/9:30c Rise of the Guardians12:35pm/11:35c Richie Rich's Christmas Wish2:40pm/1:40c The Holiday5:50pm/4:50c Home Alone8:20pm/7:20c Home Alone 2: Lost in New York12am/11c The Simpsons Holiday-thon7am/6c Prancer Returns9am/8c I'll Be Home for Christmas (1998)11:05am/10:05c Richie Rich's Christmas Wish1:10pm/12:10c The Simpsons Holiday-thon3:10pm/2:10c Home Alone5:40pm/4:40c Home Alone 2: Lost in New York8:20pm/7:20c Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)12am/11c Ghosting: The Spirit of Christmas7:30am/6:30c Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic8:30am/7:30c Snowglobe10:30am/9:30c 12 Dates of Christmas12:30pm/11:30c Deck the Halls (2006)2:35pm/1:35c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause4:40pm/3:40c Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)7:20pm/6:20c Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas9pm/8c Disney and Pixar's Toy Story11pm/10c Rise of the Guardians1am/12c Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic7am/6c Snow9am/8c Snow 2: Brain Freeze11am/10c Deck the Halls (2006)1pm/12c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause3pm/2c Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas4:40pm/3:40c Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town5:45pm/4:45c Frosty the Snowman6:15pm/5:15c Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer7:20pm/6:20c Disney and Pixar's Toy Story9:20pm/8:20c Disney and Pixar's Toy Story 211:25pm/10:25c Disney and Pixar's Toy Story That Time Forgot11:55pm/10:55c Arthur Christmas7am/6c The Little Drummer Boy (1968)7:30am/6:30c Prancer Returns9:40am/8:40c Arthur Christmas11:50am/10:50c Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town12:55pm/11:55c Frosty the Snowman1:25pm/12:25c Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer2:30pm/1:30c Disney and Pixar's Toy Story 24:35pm/3:35c Disney and Pixar's Toy Story That Time Forgot5:05pm/4:05c The Santa Clause7:10pm/6:10c The Santa Clause 29:15pm/8:15c Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)11:55pm/10:55c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause7am/6c The Holiday10:15am/9:15c The Santa Clause12:25pm/11:25c The Santa Clause 22:35pm/1:35c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause4:40pm/3:40c Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)7:20pm/6:20c Home Alone9:50pm/8:50c Home Alone 2: Lost in New York12:30am/11:30c The Little Drummer Boy (1968)1am/12c Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic7am/6c Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic8am/7c Richie Rich's Christmas Wish10am/9c Deck the Halls (2006)12pm/11c Prancer Returns2:05pm/1:05c Arthur Christmas4:10pm/3:10c Home Alone6:40pm/5:40c Home Alone 2: Lost in New York9:20pm/8:20c Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)7am/6c The Little Drummer Boy (1968)7:30am/6:30c Prancer Returns11am/10c Kung Fu Panda Holiday11:30am/10:30c Arthur Christmas1:30pm/12:30c The Santa Clause3:35pm/2:35c The Santa Clause 25:40pm/4:40c Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)8:20pm/7:20c Frosty the Snowman8:50pm/7:50c Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer9:55pm/8:55c Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town12am/11c The Simpsons Holiday-thon7am/6c Richie Rich's Christmas Wish9am/8c Disney's Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice11am/10c The Santa Clause1:05pm/12:05c The Santa Clause 23:10pm/2:10c Frosty the Snowman3:40pm/2:40c Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer4:45pm/3:45c Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town5:50pm/4:50c Home Alone8:20pm/7:20c Home Alone 2: Lost in New York12am/11c Deck the Halls (2006)