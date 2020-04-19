wine

'Snoop Cali Red' wine inspired by rapper Snoop Dogg to be released summer 2020

By ANC 7 Chicago Digital News Team
A wine brand just released plans for a red wine inspired by the convicts turned colonists that built Australia.

And they partnered with none other than Snoop Dogg to do so.

The wine brand, 19 Crimes announced their California wine "Snoop Cali Red" in partnership with the rapper.

"Snoop Dogg, an entertainment and California icon, is the perfect partner for 19 Crimes Snoop Cali Red. Snoop embodies the spirit of 19 Crimes - rule breaking, culture creating and overcoming adversity. We are truly excited to partner with Snoop and welcome him to the 19 Crimes family," said John Wardley with TWE Marketing.

The wine brand features criminals from the 18th and 19th centuries who violated one of the 19 crimes on its label -- hence the namesake.

"Snoop Cali Red" is expected to launch summer of 2020.

Last year was the summer of spiked seltzers, who's to say 2020 won't be the summer of "Snoop Cali Red"?
