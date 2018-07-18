Which state is the most fun?

CHICAGO (WLS) --Illinois was ranked as the fifth most fun state to visit in the United States in 2018, per a WalletHub report.
The study ranked the 50 states by considering a variety of indicators, ranging from amusement parks per capita to shoreline mileage.
The study took into consideration 26 key indicators to compile the list.
California was deemed the most fun state, receiving the highest rating in the "Entertainment and Recreation" category. Bottoming out the list was West Virginia, which received the lowest rating for the "Entertainment and Recreation" category.