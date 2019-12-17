Windy City LIVE contributor Cody LaGrow

CHICAGO -- Cody LaGrow is an Emmy award-winning journalist and a "Windy City LIVE" contributor. When he's not dishing the latest in entertainment news as a part of his "Totally Cody" segment, he's working as a national correspondent and producer with Newsy.
Cody has worked with the top names in politics, culture and entertainment and his work has been featured on NBC, ABC, TIME, USA Today, Hulu and Amazon.
Previously an associate producer at ABC's "Good Morning America" in New York and a local news reporter in Missouri, Cody uses his passion for personality-driven interviews to foster an understanding of all people.
Cody grew up as a military brat and has called several places home, but Chicago is quickly becoming his favorite.
He's a proud Mizzou Tiger, hates non-elastic pants and is a devout member of the BeyHive. If you came to slay with a story idea or just want to say hey, feel free to drop Cody a line.
Cody on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CodyLaGrow
Cody on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/codylagrow
Cody's Website: www.codylagrow.tv
