Chicago clothing designer gets big break after being noticed by NBA all-star Kevin Durant

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A young Chicago entrepreneur is spreading positivity through fashion.

The brand's name, Goodsinners, is a play on words that comes with a message.

"I want people to think of the good in everyone," said Goodsinners founder and creative director Devanchey Bell said.

He opened Goodsinners in 2018, selling his clothing online.

"I want to be able to create one of the largest clothing company brands that's ever come out in the Midwest," Bell said.

He got his big break in 2021 when NBA all-star Kevin Durant reached out on Instagram.

"He was like, yo I'm liking the stuff, would love to, you know, buy or cop something. And I was like, is this even real," Bell said.

Durant cleared out his merchandise. Then, after Durant donned his clothing, sales took off.

"I had to kind of shut the website down for a little bit. I wasn't at the time to be able to meet up with demand," Bell said.

Since then, Bell has gained customers like Giannis Antetokounmpo. He's struck deals with retailers to carry his merchandise.

It's a far cry from where he started, sometimes giving T-shirts away for free.

"I just really wanted people to wear it. The more I saw people wear it, the more I realized, like, I can actually do this," Bell said. "Eventually, my goal, honestly, is to create a brick-and-mortar location within the next 24 months."

He said he wants to expand the dreams of Black boys from the inner city.

"Growing up, I just played basketball. I just played football. I did things what they kind of preach to us at an early age this is the way to make it out of this area," Bell said.

Now, his accomplishments show what else is possible.

"If coming from the West Side of Chicago and if I can do it, any kid growing up from where I come from the inner city can do it as well," Bell said.

Bell believes in giving back. When shoppers put in online orders at Goodsinners, the company donates 5% of the purchase price to a nonprofit of the shoppers' choosing.

For more information about Goodsinners, click here.