Facts about epilepsy, seizures from Oak Brook doctor

OAK BROOK, Ill. (WLS) -- November is Epilepsy Awareness Month, and several doctors are focusing on educating people about what to do when someone has a seizure.
Dr. Christopher Galloway, assistant professor of graduate programs at Oak Point University in Oak Brook, joined ABC7 Chicago Monday to give more information.
One in 26 people will have a seizure during their lifetime, Galloway said.
To know if someone is having a seizure, look to see if he or she is shaking, he said.
Stay with the patient and remove any surrounding belongings. Then place the patient on his or her side, Galloway said.
Place a pillow under his or her head and time the seizure, he said.
If a seizure lasts longer than five minutes, you need to call 911.
