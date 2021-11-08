Facts about epilepsy, seizures from Oak Brook doctor

OAK BROOK, Ill. (WLS) -- November is Epilepsy Awareness Month, and several doctors are focusing on educating people about what to do when someone has a seizure.Dr. Christopher Galloway, assistant professor of graduate programs at Oak Point University in Oak Brook, joined ABC7 Chicago Monday to give more information.One in 26 people will have a seizure during their lifetime, Galloway said.To know if someone is having a seizure, look to see if he or she is shaking, he said.Stay with the patient and remove any surrounding belongings. Then place the patient on his or her side, Galloway said.Place a pillow under his or her head and time the seizure, he said.If a seizure lasts longer than five minutes, you need to call 911.