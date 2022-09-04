WATCH LIVE

Chicago native provides 2nd chances after prison life with Escaping the Odds

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
1 hour ago
A Chicago native is providing second chances for those formerly incarcerated with Escaping the Odds and the Mississippi Center for Re-Entry.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago entrepreneur is helping people after prison life by offering ways to find new jobs and start new lives.

Aaron Smith started Escaping the Odds after serving time for drug dealing.

Escaping the Odds is designed to help formerly incarcerated and disadvantaged people start new careers and reaching their full potential.

He helps people find new jobs through his own trucking company and is currently working with the Mississippi Center for Re-Entry, helping people in that state as well.

