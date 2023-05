Evanston beaches open for summer season, passes available now

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Beaches in Evanston officially open for the season Saturday.

A pass is required to enter the beaches. Passes are free for Evanston residents.

Anyone living outside of Evanston must pay for a pass. Prices range from $10 to $80.

Passes can be purchased on the city of Evanston website.