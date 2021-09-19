Body recovered from Lake Michigan near Evanston beach ID'd

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=11029997" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Fire officials said several swimmers were rescued from strong rip currents at Clark Street Beach, but one person is still missing.

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Authorities have released the identity of the man who died in Lake Michigan in Evanston.Evanston firefighters recovered the 21-year-old man's body from the water Saturday night at Clark Street Beach. He has been identified to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as Hussin Abdul-Samad.Firefighters said several people were in the water Saturday despite dangerous conditions at the beach.They rescued three people, including a woman and her child who got into trouble while swimming, plus a man who jumped in to help them."In this part of the year, the waters are very unpredictable based on, it could be a beautiful day but you don't know what the waters are doing," said Evanston Fire Department Chief Paul Polep.All three were taken to hospitals and one was in critical condition.Evanston's beaches are closed for the season.Crews were initially called out around 1 p.m. to the Clark Street Beach after calls of three swimmers in distress near Church Street boat ramp.The three people were rescued, but officials said a pile of unoccupied items stirred the search back up for another person."At 9 p.m. our divers made a recovery. The body is identified who we thought it would be," said Chief Polep said.