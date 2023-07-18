Chicago woman charged in hit-and-run that injured owner of Soapie's dry cleaning in Evanston

A Chicago woman has been arrested and charged in connection with a hit-and-run that seriously injured an Evanston business owner

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- A Chicago woman has been arrested and charged in connection with a hit-and-run that seriously injured an Evanston business owner

Yun Park, 53, was crossing Chicago Avenue at Dempster Street at about 6:20 a.m. on Feb. 8 when she was struck by a left-turning vehicle. The entire incident was captured by surveillance cameras.

"It's been incredibly difficult," said Stephen Passen, the victim's attorney. "This is an accident that is catastrophic in a lot of ways."

Park suffered serious head injuries.

Park is well-known in her Evanston neighborhood as the long-time owner of Soapie's dry cleaning and tailoring, just south of where she was struck.

Police said their investigation was delayed because it wasn't immediately clear Park had been hit by a vehicle. Police said she was unable to speak, and no witnesses reported a crash. It wasn't until Park's family came forward with surveillance video that the search for the driver began.

Police said their investigation did not produce the necessary evidence for felony charges. The driver has been charged with a misdemeanor count of failure to render aid or provide information. She is due in court next week.