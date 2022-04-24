Coast Guard searches Lake Michigan for missing kite surfer near Evanston

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a windsurfer who was reported missing on Lake Michigan near Evanston.Fire officials said they were called out about 5:00 p.m. Saturday evening. Coast Guard Sector Lake Michigan received a distress call at at 5:30 p.m. from a local firefighter who reported a kite surfer wearing a black wetsuit on a grey and black striped kite going underwater on Lake Michigan, officials said. The surfer was not observed resurfacing.Coast Guard Sector Lake Michigan launched a small boat from Station Kenosha and the Ninth Coast Guard District launched an MH-60 helicopter from Air Station Traverse City. Both are on scene and actively searching the area.As of now, it's unclear if the wind surfer made it back to shore.Anyone who has any information is asked to call 414-747-7182.