WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Pedestrian struck, critically injured in Evanston, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
27 minutes ago
WLS

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Evanston police said a pedestrian was critically injured after being struck by a car Thursday.

Police said the crash happened in the 1900-block of Hartrey around 11:45 a.m.

Police did not say what led to the pedestrian being struck, but did say an adult male was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

The driver stayed at the scene was taken into custody, police said. No one else is being sought.

Police did not say whether or not the driver would be charged or cited, or with what.

Hartrey was closed between Emerson and Foster for a time after the crash.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.