Pedestrian struck, critically injured in Evanston, police say

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Evanston police said a pedestrian was critically injured after being struck by a car Thursday.

Police said the crash happened in the 1900-block of Hartrey around 11:45 a.m.

Police did not say what led to the pedestrian being struck, but did say an adult male was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

The driver stayed at the scene was taken into custody, police said. No one else is being sought.

Police did not say whether or not the driver would be charged or cited, or with what.

Hartrey was closed between Emerson and Foster for a time after the crash.