search and rescue

Missing kayaker rescued after several days adrift in Everglades National Park

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies with the Collier County Sheriff's Office rescued a Virginia man on Sunday, who went missing while on a kayaking trip in the Everglades National Park.

According to authorities, 67-year-old Mark Miele embarked on a solo kayaking trip in the Everglades on Jan. 22. Miele was due back on Jan. 29 but did not return.

Four days later, his belongings, including his wallet and phone, washed up on the banks of the Lopez River. Park rangers found Miele's belongings and asked the Collier County Sheriff's Office to assist in a search.

Deputies downloaded data from Miele's phone on Sunday night and found his most recent location had been recorded on Friday, giving the sheriff's office an area to target its search.

Shortly before noon Monday, a helicopter crew spotted Miele floating in the water face-up and wearing a lifejacket several miles from where his belongings were found.

The sheriff's office said Mark is safe and is being treated by medical staff at the Physicians Regional Hospital in Naples, Florida.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
floridawater rescuerescuesearch and rescueu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SEARCH AND RESCUE
2 fall from Highland Park bluff onto beach below
Tornado injures 3 after ripping through Arkansas
This School Teaches Survival and Rescue Skills to Teens
Missing couple found alive after week-long search
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Caught on camera: Dog jumps out second-floor window
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
More TOP STORIES News