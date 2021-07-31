As eviction moratorium ends, how you can get help paying rent

State and national eviction moratoriums are expiring in just days. On Friday, the White House criticized states for not getting federal assistance out fast enough.
There are some funding options that could help keep people in their homes. You can still apply for financial assistance to pay your rent - as well as other types of help.
"My landlord 's been trying to evict me since January of this year. The only reason he hasn't is because of the moratorium," said concerned tenant Roxanne Schaefer.
Thousands of renters across the country could be facing homelessness as both the federal and Illinois eviction moratoriums expire. But there is hope.
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker's office said there is $187 million in federal funding available to apply for now for rent and eviction court assistance.
Rodrigo Carrillo, the director of strategic initiatives at the Illinois Housing Department Authority, or IHDA, is also still distributing money. The application process is closed, but $320 million is still being distributed to landlords who applied with tenants.
So what should landlords and tenants know about that money still being distributed?
"You should check out your application at the status of your application, and then you'll receive an email with further details from IHDA and what exactly is missing from your application," Carillo said.
IHDA says missing information will hold up the process.
"We want people to know this is about keeping people housed, regardless of landlords or tenants' rights, we are focused on trying to do eviction prevention as much as possible," Carillo said.
On August 1, landlords in Illinois will be able to start filing evictions in court. Those evictions could be enforced as early as September 1.
However, there's also going to be another round of federal money through IHDA in the fall. It will help renters, homeowners and potentially landlords with mortgages.
"In the fall, combined for mortgage and rental, we're expecting over $700 million," Carillo said.
There's currently $80 million in rental help being distributed through the city of Chicago's Department of Housing.
"Some people have been approved already and others, you know, we're still waiting," said Daniel Hertz, director of policy at the Chicago Housing Department. "We got 27,000 applications and so we're getting through that, as much as possible we anticipate, with the money we have, we'll be able to approve between 8-9,000 applications."
That application process is closed, but there is still free mediation and legal assistance help through the city via https://rentervention.com/.
'If they're experiencing or at risk of housing instability, whether it's eviction, lockout or another situation," Hertz explained.
Despite the moratorium phase-out, the governor's office says judges will most likely delay many of these evictions.
They would be delayed if you can prove that you applied, or you are in the process of applying, for financial assistance.
https://rentervention.com/
https://www.chicago.gov/city/en/depts/doh/provdrs/renters/svcs/eviction-and-lockout-resources.html
https://evictionhelpillinois.org/
https://www.illinoisrentalassistance.org/
https://www.ihda.org/
All of the IDHS/ IHDA and DCEO programs can be found here: https://www.illinoisrentalassistance.org/
Below is a list of specific initiatives that DHS is implementing and the allocation amounts; some of these lines may increase as we have not fully allocated all of the ARPA funds
Millions of dollars in rental assistance has already gone out through these efforts; will send separate document with updated number on what's already been processes.
Targeted Community Outreach and Navigation - $9 million (Illinois GRF)
For FY21, grantees already engaged in CURES Housing Assistance for immigrants and refugees continued providing direct rental and utility assistance using a community navigator model to deliver services. These community navigators are trusted, embedded members of the community who are trained to engage hardest to reach populations in services that are catered to meet individual needs. Advocate organizations include those focused on immigrant communities, faith-based networks, and community organizations working within communities of color. For FY22, the grant opportunities are competitive.
Homeless Services Network - $96 million (December 2020 federal stimulus, Illinois GRF and ARPA federal stimulus)
DHS' Homeless Continuum of Care network of providers will conduct intake and assess eligible people in need of more intensive supports including case management. Clients will be offered comprehensive case management services as well as direct assistance obtaining rental and utility assistance. The focus will be on serving the highest-risk, prioritizing populations below 50 percent AMI, addressing barriers to housing stability, connecting with community and health care resources, as well as offering financial counseling and legal referral services.
Faith-Based and Immigrant/Refugee Rental Assistance - $40 million (December 2020 federal stimulus, Illinois GRF and ARPA federal stimulus)
Faith-Based providers and Welcoming Centers are responsible for identifying, recruiting, and training community members as navigators to outreach and provide information in the community to potential customers for rental assistance. These providers can then access direct, rapid rental assistance funding to help meet the unique needs of the individuals they serve. The focus for faith-based providers will be on reaching Black clients in need of rental assistance and other related services, while the focus for our welcoming centers will be on reaching immigrants and refugees in need of rental assistance and related services.
Legal Assistance - $12 million (December 2020 federal stimulus, Illinois GRF and ARPA federal stimulus)
IDHS has partnered with the Illinois Equal Justice Foundation (IEJF) to distribute grant funding to civil legal aid and mediation organizations to assist Illinois residents facing eviction in accessing legal assistance and mediation services. These funds support: direct legal representation, mediation to help resolve disputes in a timely manner, eviction prevention tools and resources, virtual legal clinics, and Know Your Rights education sessions for the public.
Court-Based Assistance - $30 million (December 2020 federal stimulus, Illinois GRF and ARPA federal stimulus)
IDHS is partnering with IHDA, All Chicago, and the Illinois Court system to distribute grant funding to tenants who have received an eviction filing and are summoned to court. Eligible clients will receive materials on how to apply for rental assistance, submit documentation for review, and if approved, the payment for rent owed will be expedited with the goal that their eviction case will be dismissed. IDHS and IHDA are conducting trainings with judges and court staff and will be working with the newly launched Illinois Court Help service to ensure that all stakeholders are aware of this eviction diversion resource and can access help immediately.