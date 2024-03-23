Man charged in deadly shooting on Bishop Ford Freeway near Pullman: Illinois State Police

A Chicago shooting killed a man on the Bishop Ford Freeway, or I-94, near 103rd Street in Pullman Wednesday, CFD and the medical examiner said.

A Chicago shooting killed a man on the Bishop Ford Freeway, or I-94, near 103rd Street in Pullman Wednesday, CFD and the medical examiner said.

A Chicago shooting killed a man on the Bishop Ford Freeway, or I-94, near 103rd Street in Pullman Wednesday, CFD and the medical examiner said.

A Chicago shooting killed a man on the Bishop Ford Freeway, or I-94, near 103rd Street in Pullman Wednesday, CFD and the medical examiner said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man has been charged in a deadly Wednesday afternoon shooting on the Bishop Ford Freeway, Illinois State Police said Saturday.

A Chicago Fire Department spokesperson said a man was shot on northbound Interstate 94 near 103rd Street in the city's Pullman neighborhood at about 2:50 p.m. Wednesday. A white Toyota's front and rear passenger side windows had been shot out, ISP said.

The victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, CFD said. The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office said the man, identified as 24-year-old Victor Turner, died at the hospital.

ISP said 36-year-old Myles M. Stanford was taken into custody on Thursday in connection with the shooting, and investigators recovered a weapon.

Stanford has been charged with first-degree murder and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, ISP said on Saturday.

Stanford is being held at the Riverdale Police Department pending his first court appearance.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER | Track crime and safety in your neighborhood