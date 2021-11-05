expressway shooting

Expressway shooting reported on I-57 near Posen; inbound lanes reopen

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Shooting reported on I-57 near Posen

POSEN, Ill. (WLS) -- Traffic was backed up for miles near south suburban Posen as state police investigate a reported expressway shooting on Interstate 57 Thursday evening.

Illinois State Police said a shooting was reported in the northbound lanes of I-57 near 147th Street around 5 p.m. No injuries were reported.

State police did not provide further details. Troopers could be seen walking along the expressway looking for evidence around 7:30 p.m. Inbound lanes reopened at about 8:35 p.m., according to state police.

Anyone who witnesses the shooting or has any knowledge of it is asked to contact ISP by phone at 847-294-4400 or email at ISP.CrimeTips@illinois.gov. Witnesses can remain anonymous.
