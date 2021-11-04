Eisenhower Expressway shooting: Person shot on I-290 near Des Plaines, all IB lanes reopened: ISP

BROADVIEW, Ill. (WLS) -- All lanes of the inbound Eisenhower Expressway were shut down as police investigated a shooting near Broadview Thursday afternoon.Illinois State Police said one person was shot around 2:30 p.m. on eastbound I-290 between Des Plaines and Harlem avenues.The victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, state police said.All inbound lanes were shut down near Des Plaines Ave. just after 5 p.m. to investigate the expressway shooting, state police said. The lanes were reopend shortly before 6 p.m.Troopers were seen searching for shell casings along the Ike near 17th Avenue.Anyone who witnesses the shooting or has any knowledge of it is asked to contact ISP by phone at 847-294-4400 or email at ISP.CrimeTips@illinois.gov. Witnesses can remain anonymous.