Dan Ryan Expressway shooting leaves at least 1 person injured as ISP investigate

Illinois State Police hope newly installed license plate-reading cameras help in investigation
By Maher Kawash
CHICAGO (WLS) -- All lanes are back open Saturday morning on the Dan Ryan after at least one person was injured in an overnight expressway shooting, according to police.

Illinois State Police have released few details about the incident at this point as this trend of expressway shootings continues.

ISP said the victim was shot while traveling southbound near 83rd Street and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

There have now been more than 150 expressway shootings in Chicago and Cook County so far this year, some of which has been deadly.

ISP is using a new tool to help these investigations with the installation of 300 specialized cameras that can read license plates along the expressways. The Dan Ryan Expressway was the first to have them installed In hopes of deterring some of this violence.

Police are looking to see if some of those cameras can help in the latest shooting.

ISP is expected to give an update on the shooting later Saturday morning.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.
