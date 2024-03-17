Man found shot to death after rollover crash on I-94 near South Holland, state police say

SOUTH HOLLAND, Ill. (WLS) -- Illinois State Police responded to a rollover crash Saturday on an expressway in the south suburbs and found a man fatally shot.
The crash happened just after 6 p.m. on the inbound Bishop Ford Freeway near East 170th Street in South Holland.
The man died from his injuries, police said.
A portion of the expressway along with the ramp from I-294 and I-80 ramp to northbound I-94 has been shutdown while police investigate.
No further information was immediately available.