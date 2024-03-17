WATCH LIVE

Man found shot to death after rollover crash on I-94 near South Holland, state police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, March 17, 2024 3:33AM
SOUTH HOLLAND, Ill. (WLS) -- Illinois State Police responded to a rollover crash Saturday on an expressway in the south suburbs and found a man fatally shot.

The crash happened just after 6 p.m. on the inbound Bishop Ford Freeway near East 170th Street in South Holland.

The man died from his injuries, police said.

A portion of the expressway along with the ramp from I-294 and I-80 ramp to northbound I-94 has been shutdown while police investigate.

No further information was immediately available.

