Makeup techniques with Leesi B Cosmetics for fresh new look in New Year

The owner of Leesi B Cosmetics shared eye shadow, eye liner and blush makeup looks for the New Year.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The New Year offers a fresh perspective when it comes to beauty. Some of the hottest makeup trends are getting a makeover in 2023.

One of many ways to freshen up our look is reverse eyeliner, said Elise Brill, owner of Leesi B Cosmetics. Instead of placing your eyeliner on the top lid, place it in your waterline and smudge it out.

You can achieve even bolder looks by pairing your eye shadow color and glitter.

And don't be afraid of blush, Brill said. Apply across the whole cheek, not just the apple, for a more defined look.