Adoptable long-term shelter dogs featured on pizza boxes across Chicagoland

CHICAGO (WLS) -- PAWS Chicago, the city's largest no-kill humane organization, is partnering with Piece Pizza on a new effort to find homes for dogs who have been at the shelter the longest. The "Slice to Meet You" campaign will feature flyers of adoptable dogs on pizza boxes delivered across Chicagoland.

Each flyer includes a photo and brief description of the dog with a QR code that links to their bio on the PAWS website. Pups like Rocco, a four-year-old Terrier mix who's been searching for a home for one year, will receive attention from thousands of pizza buyers each month.

"Most of our pets find homes easily, but there are always a few that need just the right person or household," said Susanna Wickham, CEO of PAWS Chicago. "We know there's a special home for every pet out there, and we are excited to increase the odds that our long-term pups will find homes by partnering with Piece to find these very special people. For each dog, it only takes one!"

"As a lover of both people and animals, our partnership with PAWS strikes a real chord with me," said Rick Nielsen, Piece Pizza Co-owner, and famed guitarist of Cheap Trick. "So, treat yourself with a great Piece Pizza and let's get these dogs adopted!"

To make an even bigger impact, Piece Pizza has chosen PAWS to receive proceeds for a special chef collaboration with some of Chicago's culinary favorites. From now through March 31, Piece will offer limited-edition menu collaborations with Doug Sohn (Hot Doug's), Barry Sorkin (Smoque BBQ), Matthias Merges (Billy Sunday) and Rick Bayless (Frontera Restaurants) where $5 of each specialty pizza sold goes to PAWS.

"Animals make our lives better; I will never live without one. My hope is that this will be a matchmaking tool that introduces unique pets to their perfect someone," said Piece owner, Bill Jacobs. "Plus, when you enjoy one of our delicious specialty pizzas, a portion of your purchase will also help support the great work PAWS is doing on behalf of thousands of homeless pets every year."

To learn more, visit: pawschicago.org/piece-pizza