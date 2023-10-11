A Skokie man was arrested and charged with making several bomb threats in the north suburbs over the past few months, prosecutors said.

Skokie man charged with making several north suburban bomb threats, prosecutors say

SKOKIE, Ill. (WLS) -- A man has been charged with multiple felonies after calling fake bomb threats in the north suburbs.

The suspect, 23-year-old Jacob Spiro, was in court Thursday. He was charged with issuing seven false bomb and violence threats over the last several months.

Prosecutors said Spiro admitted to making the threats. They said he knew it was wrong, but he liked being excited.

The threats, according to police, have included businesses, schools and libraries across the northern suburbs. Threats were called into Skokie, where Spiro is from, as well as Niles, Morton Grove, Des Plaines and Glenview.

SEE ALSO | Police respond to several bomb threats called into Chicago area libraries

Spiro's arrest was the result of a multi-jurisdictional investigation. Niles police took him into custody on Monday.

Nile police said digital forensics linked the threats to Spiro, including threats to a Wendy's in Niles, Niles North High School in Skokie, the Skokie Public Library and a Goodwill store in Glenview.

During the course of their investigation, detectives in various jurisdictions found that none of these threats were credible.

Spiro has been charged with several felony counts for falsely making a terrorist threat and disorderly conduct.