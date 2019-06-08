Shantieya Smith's family calls for action of unsolved murder a year later

Shantieya Smith's body was found in an abandoned garage last June in an alley between 1900 S. Drake and Cental Park Avenue.
A community group says her murder may be the work of a serial killer targeting African-American women in the Chicago area.
Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson has said there's no evidence that Smith's murder was committed by a serial killer.
