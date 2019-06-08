Shantieya Smith's family calls for action of unsolved murder a year later

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Family members of a 26-year-old woman found murdered in the city's Lawndale neighborhood one year ago are renewing their call for action by police investigators handling the case.

Shantieya Smith's body was found in an abandoned garage last June in an alley between 1900 S. Drake and Cental Park Avenue.

EMBED More News Videos

At a vigil Wednesday afternoon, relatives of a missing woman found dead in a garage called for police to take a closer look at the case, and said her death may be connected to othe



A community group says her murder may be the work of a serial killer targeting African-American women in the Chicago area.

RELATED: Relatives: Death of missing woman found in Lawndale garage may be connected to others
EMBED More News Videos

Following the deaths of two women on Chicago's West Side, rumors are swirling in the community about a serial kidnapper and killer on the loose. Police want to put those rumors to



Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson has said there's no evidence that Smith's murder was committed by a serial killer.

RELATED: Chicago serial killer? Activists ask Mayor Lightfoot to investigate deaths of black women on South, West sides
RELATED: March for missing girls, women in Chicago organized by 7th grader
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagolawndalewoman killedserial killer
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Ochoa-Lopez family gets 2nd opinion on baby's prognosis
Teens on prom night injured in Ashburn crash
Caught on camera: Palatine police, bystanders save man trapped in burning car
Alleged Chicago cockfighting ring shut down
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly sunny, cooler by the lake Saturday
Gary school district moves to fire teachers who gave student with autism 'most annoying' award
Cragin apartment fire sends 5 to hospital
Show More
Boy, 10, shot in East Chicago
El Valor to host 26th annual fundraiser to help individuals with special needs
Detroit serial killer person of interest arrested
Belmont Stakes will bring end to entertaining Triple Crown
Search for missing CT mom continues after 2 weeks
More TOP STORIES News