Serial killer not at work on West, South sides, police say

EMBED </>More Videos

Following the deaths of two women on Chicago's West Side, rumors are swirling in the community about a serial kidnapper and killer on the loose. Police want to put those rumors to (WLS)

By
Chicago's Police Superintendent wants to separate facts from rumors.

So today, Supt. Eddie Johnson and other police brass addressed questions about missing and deceased African-American women on a case-by-case basis.

Supt. Johnson said four women who had been reported missing have been found alive and are fine, but police are concerned about the deaths of two women and whether they are connected.

Community members arrived Thursday afternoon at Chicago Police Headquarters, where Supt. Johnson held a meeting with about 20 residents from the South and West Sides.

Although the doors were closed to news cameras, police wanted to stop rampant rumors about a serial abductor on the loose.

"I am a black man in the City of Chicago," said Supt. Johnson. "So if there were a hint of a pattern of a serial kidnapper, whatever you want to call him, trust me - we would be on it in a moment's notice."

Police are focused on two deaths. The body of Shantieya Smith, 26, was discovered last week in an abandoned Lawndale garage. The body of Sadaria Davis, 15, was also found in a vacant West Side building.

Police say both of these women knew a man who is now in custody in Tennessee on an unrelated charge.

"Right now, it's still a missing persons investigation, so we can't compel him to come back to Chicago," said Supt. Johnson. "We are sending detectives to Tennessee to talk to him."

Police said the bodies of both women were badly decomposed. There were no obvious signs of trauma.

The medical examiner, at this point, has not made a final ruling on their deaths. They are pending as they wait for final toxicology reports.

The success of Thursday's informative meeting depends on who you asked.

"Today's meeting was good, and I think we're better equipped to put to rest some suspicion in the neighborhood," said Jedidiah Brown.

But not everyone was satisfied with the explanations, even though police answered questions case-by-case.

"It was little more than community appeasement," said Eric Russell. "It was lack of sincerity and it seemed like damage control."

Along with the community meeting, a police spokesman said Supt. Johnson held a private meeting with the Smith family earlier Thursday. The Smith and Davis families did not attend today's community meeting.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
missing womanwoman killedchicago police departmentChicagoLawndale
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Woman found dead in Lawndale identified as missing 26-year-old
Relatives: Death of missing woman found in Lawndale garage may be connected to others
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Fatal hit-and-run at Division, Cicero under investigation
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
Mollie Tibbetts case: 'There was something that drew him to her'
Little girl sings lullaby to her sleepy kitty
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Show More
Police warn of attempted child luring in Back of the Yards
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Angry shopkeeper tries to push boy into car after alleged theft
More News