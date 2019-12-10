Family, friends say goodbye to teacher Margaret 'Rone' Leja killed in Orland Park hit-and-run

ORLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- A prayer service and funeral will be held Tuesday for an Orland Park teacher killed in a hit and run last week and the priest charged in her death is due in court.
The visitation for Margaret Rone Leja was held Monday night. Family, friends and former students gathered to pay their respects to the Saint Michael's School technology educator.
"There's so many of us where she wrote letters of recommendation for college or high school and ultimately you knew she was someone you could go to who would make you laugh or with her smile and she approached life the right way," said Adam Miranda, a friend of the family.
Those that knew her and loved her still cannot believe she is gone.
"But she was very hands on loved getting everyone involved. She always had a smile on her face and was really an enjoyable person," said Rachel Rogers, a former student.
Leja was a teacher at St. Michael's Parish School. She was struck and killed last week near the parking lot of Orland Square Mall while leaving a Christmas party. Another educator, Liz Kostek, was also injured in the hit-and-run.
Retired priest Paul Burak is charged in her death. He attended the same party as Leja. According to prosecutors, the former priest admitted to police that he was "blacked out" and drunk after drinking a Manhattan cocktail and a glass of wine.
Burak is due back in court Tuesday.
The prayer service will take place at 11:15 a.m. at Vandenberg Funeral Home, 17248 Harlem Ave., Tinley Park. The funeral Mass will be held at 12:15 p.m. at St. Michael Church, 14327 Highland Ave., Orland Park.
