Family sues condo association after boy, 5, is seriously injured falling through grate in Lakeview

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Newly released video shows a 5-year-old boy falling through a drainage gate outside a building in Lakeview in March, and now his family is suing the building's condo association.

The boy fell six feet down into a drainage system in the 400-block of West Briar Place on March 25. The video shows the moment the grate collapses underneath the boy. His grandfather rushes to try to get him out. Both were rescued by firefighters and police officers.

The family is now suing the Grand Briar Condominium Association for allegedly failing to maintain the safety of the grate.

The now-6-year-old boy suffered a puncture wound to the stomach and is recovering.

ABC7 Eyewitness News reached out to the condo association and building's management company but have not heard back.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lakeviewchicagofallrescuelawsuitchild rescued
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen shot to death in front of dad during robbery in Gary
3 shot including boy, 2, in Albany Park
Woman suspected of shoplifting at NW Side Walgreens shot, killed police say
Train fire at Union Station causes cloud of smoke, no injuries
Second gorilla born at Lincoln Park Zoo
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, breezy, warmer Friday
Toronto Raptors win first-ever NBA championship
Show More
Couple confronts man accused of following their daughter
'This is my fetish': Man charged in forest preserve sex assault near Hoffman Estates
Video of FBI interrogation played on day 2 of Brendt Christensen trial
Thieves steal family keepsakes after breaking into car, finding keys to home
WWII veteran graduates from Tilden High School at age 94
More TOP STORIES News