CHICAGO (WLS) -- Newly released video shows a 5-year-old boy falling through a drainage gate outside a building in Lakeview in March, and now his family is suing the building's condo association.
The boy fell six feet down into a drainage system in the 400-block of West Briar Place on March 25. The video shows the moment the grate collapses underneath the boy. His grandfather rushes to try to get him out. Both were rescued by firefighters and police officers.
The family is now suing the Grand Briar Condominium Association for allegedly failing to maintain the safety of the grate.
The now-6-year-old boy suffered a puncture wound to the stomach and is recovering.
ABC7 Eyewitness News reached out to the condo association and building's management company but have not heard back.
Family sues condo association after boy, 5, is seriously injured falling through grate in Lakeview
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News