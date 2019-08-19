Family & Parenting

Downers Grove toddler to be featured in Times Square as part of national Down syndrome awareness campaign

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. (WLS) -- A toddler from Downers Grove will be making a special appearance in Times Square to launch the NYC buddy walk in September.

Nico Brito, 3, and his parents will be featured on the big screen in the heart of New York City as part of the National Down Syndrome Society's (NDSS) annual Times Square video presentation on September 14.

3-year-old Nico Brito and his parents will be featured on the big screen in the heart of New York City as part of a National Down Syndrome Society awareness campaign.



The presentation will take place of the morning of the NDSS Buddy Walk in New York to kick off National Down Syndrome Awareness Month.

Nico's mom said he loves to dance, travel and read books. He also just became an older brother in January!

Nico's photo was selected from more than 3,000 entries in the NDSS worldwide call for photos.

The family said they will head back to New York City for the event.

Approximately 500 photos will appear in the Times Square video.

The featured photographs will highlight children, teens and adults with Down syndrome working, playing and learning alongside friends and family, according to a NDSS press release.

The presentation aims to promote acceptance and inclusion of people with Down syndrome and celebrate diversity, the release said.
