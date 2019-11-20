chicago shooting

Father of Little Village nurse killed in drive-by shooting speaks

By Yukare Nakayama
Little Village, Illinois (WLS) -- A street corner near the 3700-block of W 32 nd Street in Little Village, decorated with flowers, candles and pictures, is now a gathering place for family after the death of 32-year-old Frank Aguilar.

Abel Aguilar, father of the slain nurse, said he can't believe his son is dead. Frank was killed in a drive-by shooting last week.

The last time the father and son were together, they were celebrating Frank's success.

"For me my son was exemplary. He never liked trouble. He was dedicated to his study," said Abel Aguilar.

Frank Aguilar was the first in his family to graduate college and start a career in nursing.

Aguilar was the second innocent person shot in Little Village in a matter of weeks. A seven-year-old girl was shot while trick-or-treating on Halloween.

"I definitely do appreciate the public's-- not response, but their actions to mourn or to show affection for Frank Aguilar," said Josh Alcazar, Frank's uncle.

Alcazar said the corner where Aguilar was shot is now where they will keep his nephew's memory alive.

As the family prepares for Aguilar's wake, Abel is asking for answers.

"I miss my son and I want justice for my son," he said.

Frank Aguilar's wake and viewing will be at La Villita Community Church on Wednesday, November 20, from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. His funeral will be on November 21.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingchicagolittle villagechicago shootinggun violencefamilynursesdrive by shooting
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO SHOOTING
'She remembers everything': Parents of girl shot while trick-or-treating recall horrific night
Chicago goes 1 day without a shooting
Girl, 7, shot while trick-or-treating in Little Village released from hospital
27 shot, 1 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CPD officer shot in head during 'gun battle' with bank robbery suspect; boy, 15, also shot
2 bodies recovered from submerged car in DuSable Harbor ID'd as missing men
'She remembers everything': Parents of girl shot while trick-or-treating recall horrific night
Buffalo Grove double murder suspect ID'd as victim's ex-husband
National security aide testifies Trump phone call was 'improper'
Flu is getting an early start in the US this season
Mercy Hospital victims remembered on 1 year anniversary of shooting
Show More
Judge delays ruling on new trial petition in murder case of former Chicago Bears' pregnant girlfriend
Why the $75 million restoration of Uptown Theatre hasn't started yet
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy with light rain overnight
DePaul student charged with attempting to aid ISIS
All-girls production of Newsies adds empowering message to classic musical
More TOP STORIES News