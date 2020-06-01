This segment produced with & sponsored by West Allis Blue.
Covid-19 changed the way we work and play. One area company, West Allis Blue, shifted their normal production to one of fun! They were determined to keep their small workforce employed, so they started producing HUGE oversized games, puzzles and coloring sheets for people of all ages to stay occupied in these sheltered times. Each kit comes with approximately 10 sheets and they have kits that are age specific, from kindergarten to 7th grade - and there's even one for the older generation who are "kids at heart."
To find out more about these fun activity sheets visit BigFunPrints.com.
Quarantine activities for kids: Giant word searches, coloring pages
