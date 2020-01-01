Disney World

Meeting of the Marys: Mini Poppinses run into their idol at Disney World

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Sisters Demi and Tory had a supercalifragilisticexpialidocious time meeting their idol, Mary Poppins, while dressed as her on a family trip to Disney World on December 23.

Mary Poppins and Bert met the mini Poppinses in front of a castle in Disney's Magic Kingdom in the Orlando, Florida, theme park and took the girls on a jaunt around the grounds.

RELATED: Boy gives hugs, kisses to Disney princesses at Magic Kingdom

The girls' mother, Caroline Ross, said this special moment took place on the last day of the family's week-long trip.



On Facebook, Ross responded to users who seemed to think she had the "mad seamstress skills" to create the little costumes. "Yeah, ShopDisney is the one with those mad skills, I just have awesome credit card purchasing power!" Ross wrote.

RELATED: WATCH: 'Mary Poppins Returns' official trailer

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingfloridadisneyu.s. & worlddisney world
DISNEY WORLD
Gary Sinise takes kids of fallen service members to Disney World
Out of this world ride, Star Wars' Rise of the Resistance lets guests live out own Star Wars adventure
Girl stunned by surprise Disney World trip for 8th birthday
Disney theme parks adding vegan options to every menu
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Legal recreational marijuana sales begin in Illinois
Weed Legalization Guide
Here's where to buy legal weed in Illinois on January 1
New laws 2020: Illinois laws, fees that start January 1
New Year's babies born at Chicago area hospitals
Tow truck driver fatally struck on Eisenhower Expressway in Maywood
Powerball's First Millionaire of 2020 revealed!
Show More
Chicago murder rate declines 13% in 2019 from previous year, police say
Woman wounded inside West Side home in 1st Chicago shooting in 2020
CPD squad car hit by gunfire in Lawndale
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, breeze on New Year's Day
Fort Bragg soldiers deploy after protesters storm U.S. embassy
More TOP STORIES News