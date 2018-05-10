If your mom's reaction to your Mother's Day gift doesn't feel genuine, your hunch might be right. A new study found that 40 percent of moms fake it.The study, which was commissioned by Groupon, last month asked 2,000 adult Americans a variety of questions about mom's big day, including what mom really wants and her most likely reaction if her gift is not what she was hoping for.Here are the five most common reactions when mom is faking it, according to the study:5. "I really needed one of these"4. "Wow, this is great"3. "I love it"2."Aww!"1. "Thank you"The average person spends $75 on the holiday, the study found, but mom might be satisfied with something worth less than that. Here are the top five things mom really wants, according to the study:5. A card4. A family trip3. A homemade item2. Brunch1. Something with a sentimental meaningThe study also asked about sibling rivalry. Two-thirds of respondents said they check what their brothers and sisters are planning to get, and more than half of those with a sibling will try to one-up them and get a better gift. The middle child might try the hardest, as the study found they spend the most money on presents.OnePoll conducted the study on behalf of Groupon to help the coupon site promote its Mother's Day offerings.