CHICAGO PROUD

South Shore fashion program provides scholarships, self-confidence to young models

EMBED </>More Videos

When these high school students at South Shore International College Prep aren't hitting the books, they're strutting on a catwalk. (WLS)

By and Marissa N. Isang
CHICAGO (WLS) --
When these high school students at South Shore International College Prep aren't hitting the books, they're strutting on a catwalk.

Fashion/Modeling 101 is one of nearly two dozen after school programs offered at the school, and practice takes them well into the summer.

But it's a labor of love for these teens, who say this program has helped them prepare for life off the runway.

"You learn so much besides just modeling. You learn how to talk yourself up, more confidence, how to work a room. Things you're gonna keep for the rest of your life," said 16-year old Allyse Hopkins. She will be a senior at South Shore in the fall.

Hopkins said the modeling program is also helping her afford college by bringing in scholarship money that's raised from their fashion shows.

"It's really a blessing to be able to have the opportunity of doing what you love and getting money," said Deja Lewis, a recent South Shore graduate who will attend Clark Atlanta University next Spring. Lewis said she plans to major in fashion design.

She convinced Eric Osaro to give it a try. He said he's earned thousands of dollars in scholarships to Marquette University and has become more self-assured.

"When I come in, you think, 'I just have to walk.' But it's more than that. It's your face, your presence, your posture, everything," he said.

The students are practicing for their next fashion show at Dearborn and Denim in Hyde Park.

Each time they showcase a different theme. This time it's the "Time's Up" movement.

Stanley Coleman helped start the fashion modeling program five years ago and said it's been a success.

"We walk for change. We walk for equality. We walk to galvanize our South Shore community," Coleman said.

South Shore International College Prep's fashion show fundraiser will take place Saturday evening, August 25, at Dearborn and Denim in Hyde Park.

The program has gotten help from some big names like Tyler Perry, who has contributed to the scholarship drive, as well as Cubs manager Joe Maddon, through his "Respect 90" foundation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fashionfashion showscholarshipfundraiserhigh schoolstudentschicago proudSouth ShoreChicago
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CHICAGO PROUD
13 South Side kids advance to national junior Olympics
Park Forest Police give bike to teen who walked 2 miles to work
One woman plays alongside men in new Chicago Pro Hockey League
Evanston HS buzzer beater nominated for ESPY
More chicago proud
STYLE & FASHION
Burberry burned more than $33M of unsold merchandise
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
Beauty products that celebrities love
Erskine Reeves demonstrates the 'man weave'
More Style & Fashion
Top Stories
Coast Guard raises duck boat that sank in Missouri, killing 17
1 killed, 1 injured in Chicago Heights crash
Girl, 15, and boyfriend, 18, charged with plotting to kill family
Evanston expected to vote on Harley Clarke mansion demolition
New images of 2 unidentified John Wayne Gacy victims released
Tree crushes parked car in Englewood
Alert issued for possible measles exposure in Cook County
Teens build device to search Lake Michigan for meteorites
Show More
Skunks create nuisance in some Chicago suburbs
13 South Side kids advance to national junior Olympics
Pedestrian killed in Des Plaines hit-and-run crash
Hundreds search for 20-year-old who vanished while jogging
More News