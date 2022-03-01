Paczki Day 2022: Ukraine war weighs heavy on Chicago customers getting sweet treats for Mardi Gras

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As Chicagoans pick up their paczkis for Fat Tuesday, the war in Ukraine is still weighing heavy for those with ties to eastern Europe.Weber's Bakery in Chicago's Southwest Side Garfield Ridge neighborhood opened at 4 a.m. to prepare those paczkis, the delicious Polish doughnut-like pastries traditionally had for Mardi Gras.But this year is definitely a little different.The invasion in Ukraine is on the minds of the Polish community in Chicago.Poland borders Ukraine, and many Ukrainians have been fleeing to Poland after the Russian invasion ensued.Those picking up their treats early Tuesday talked about keeping Ukrainians and eastern European tradition in their hearts."Especially now, you wanna get, you know, with all the different ethnicities, you wanna make sure we get everybody together," Tom Kotin said.Chicago is home to one of the United States' largest Ukrainian populations, with more than 50,000 Ukrainian-Americans living in the Chicago area."We actually moved away, and the sense of community is something we always missed, and it's so great to be back. It's definitely a special city," Victoria Nash said.Some 200,000 Ukrainians live in Illinois altogether.