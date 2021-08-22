hit and run

'They chased us down' parents of Aurora teen killed in Chicago hit and run relive tragedy

By
EMBED <>More Videos

'They chased us down' parents of Aurora teen killed in Chicago hit and run relive tragedy

AURORA (WLS) -- The parents of an Aurora teen plead for the public's help in finding the people responsible for her death.

Ashley Sanchez was killed in a crash Aug. 3 in Chicago's Hermosa neighborhood that her parents said happened after carjackers confronted them.

Her parents said they left the city and moved to the suburbs a year before their daughter was born, only to have her fall victim to the very violence they fled.

"Our home, it's empty, and there's like a void. It's not the same," said Araceli Sanchez.

Araceli and Alex Sanchez still can't believe she's gone. 16-year-old Ashley was the light of their family.

"Our angel, the person we lived for, person that made us - at least me - a better man," said Alex.

It's been two and a half weeks since Ashley was killed in a crash in Chicago's Hermosa neighborhood that the Sanchez family said was the result of an attempted carjacking.

RELATED: Family of Aurora teen killed in Hermosa hit-and-run crash pleads for information, leads

They had just left the White Sox game and had dropped off a friend in the city when they said two people in a tan minivan pulled alongside and displayed a gun.

"They chased us down Cicero avenue, and it seemed like an eternity," said Alex.

"I called 911. They have my recordings, and I asked them for help. I was telling them where we were," said Araceli.

The Sanchezes said the offenders hit the back of their Dodge Charger, sending it spinning and crashing into a parked semi.

Ashley was killed and Araceli suffered serious body and head injuries.

"That my daughter passed, I didn't find out until two weeks later. They could not tell me because of the bleeding in my brain," said Araceli.

Ashley was about to begin her junior year at Waubonsie Valley High School.

She was a talented bowler and was seeking a college scholarship and wanted to study criminal justice to become a prosecutor.

"Waking up and not seeing her in her room or hugging her and kissing her and saying good morning and knowing that she should be here with us," said Araceli.

The Sanchez family is asking anyone with information to come forward as police continue to work to identity the offenders.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagohermosaaurorahit and runfatal crashteen killedteenagerunsolved crimecarjackingcrash
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HIT AND RUN
Iowa woman sentenced to 25 years in hate attacks on 2 kids
Wrigleyville hit-and-run survivor begs driver to come forward
West Loop community leader hurt in hit-and-run
Woman killed in Wrigleyville hit-and-run ID'd
TOP STORIES
Rev. Jesse Jackson, wife Jaqueline hospitalized with COVID-19
Blue Angels fly over Chicago lakefront
3 shot, 1 killed in Austin gas station shooting: CPD
Chicago indoor mask mandate takes effect; Cook Co. to follow suit
Fox Lake drowning: Crews search for man who fell off tube with 2 kids
Patient seen on floor of COVID treatment site describes experience
Beware of eviction moratorium scammers
Show More
TX lieutenant governor blames COVID surge on unvaccinated Black Texans
Van wanted in sex assault of man with cognitive disabilities: police
Ex-tour manager testifies about Aaliyah and R Kelly
Father shot to death on TX freeway; boys steer SUV to safety
19 shot, 1 fatally, in Chicago weekend gun violence
More TOP STORIES News