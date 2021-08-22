'They chased us down' parents of Aurora teen killed in Chicago hit and run relive tragedy

AURORA (WLS) -- The parents of an Aurora teen plead for the public's help in finding the people responsible for her death.Ashley Sanchez was killed in a crash Aug. 3 in Chicago's Hermosa neighborhood that her parents said happened after carjackers confronted them.Her parents said they left the city and moved to the suburbs a year before their daughter was born, only to have her fall victim to the very violence they fled."Our home, it's empty, and there's like a void. It's not the same," said Araceli Sanchez.Araceli and Alex Sanchez still can't believe she's gone. 16-year-old Ashley was the light of their family."Our angel, the person we lived for, person that made us - at least me - a better man," said Alex.It's been two and a half weeks since Ashley was killed in a crash in Chicago's Hermosa neighborhood that the Sanchez family said was the result of an attempted carjacking.They had just left the White Sox game and had dropped off a friend in the city when they said two people in a tan minivan pulled alongside and displayed a gun."They chased us down Cicero avenue, and it seemed like an eternity," said Alex."I called 911. They have my recordings, and I asked them for help. I was telling them where we were," said Araceli.The Sanchezes said the offenders hit the back of their Dodge Charger, sending it spinning and crashing into a parked semi.Ashley was killed and Araceli suffered serious body and head injuries."That my daughter passed, I didn't find out until two weeks later. They could not tell me because of the bleeding in my brain," said Araceli.Ashley was about to begin her junior year at Waubonsie Valley High School.She was a talented bowler and was seeking a college scholarship and wanted to study criminal justice to become a prosecutor."Waking up and not seeing her in her room or hugging her and kissing her and saying good morning and knowing that she should be here with us," said Araceli.The Sanchez family is asking anyone with information to come forward as police continue to work to identity the offenders.