Father killed in Burnham motorcycle crash; 2 critically injured

A man was killed and two other people critically injured in crash involving a car and motorcycle in south suburban Burnham Thursday.

BURNHAM, Ill. (WLS) --
A 21-year-old father was killed and two other people critically injured in a crash involving a car and motorcycle in south suburban Burnham Thursday morning.

The crash occurred near 140th Street and Torrence Avenue. Burnham's fire chief said a motorcycle with two passengers hit a car carrying two passengers.

The motorcycle was badly damaged with bits of debris scattered across the road. The vehicle involved also sustained significant damage.

Kendall King, 21, was riding on the motorcycle and died from his injuries sustained in the crash, his family said. The mother of his son was riding on the back of the motorcycle and she was transported to a hospital where she was undergoing surgery.

King's uncle Flanders McCurdy said he was the father of a 2-year-old, worked at a nursing home nearby and will be greatly missed.

"My wife was at home sleeping, my daughter called me crying telling me that he was in an accident on his motorcycle and as soon as we jumped up to put on our clothes, five minutes later, they called back to say that he didn't make it," McCurdy said

Investigators did not comment on which party may have been at fault.

Torrence Avenue was shut down in both directions from 140th Street to 142nd Street until reopening at about 6 a.m.
