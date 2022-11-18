Supporters call for Fr Pfleger to be reinstated after removed as sex abuse allegation investigated

Supporters of Fr. Michael Pfleger are calling on the Archdiocese of Chicago to reinstate the St Sabina pastor amid the latest sex abuse investigation.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There was another show of support for Saint Sabina's Father Michael Pfleger Thursday.

His supporters gathered outside the Chicago Archdiocese Pastoral Center downtown, calling on the Archdiocese to reinstate Fr. Pfleger as quickly as possible.

The 73-year-old Pfleger was removed from ministry pending the investigation into the latest sex abuse allegation against him. The allegation dates back more than three decades and allegedly happened during choir rehearsals.

Fr. Pfleger has strongly denied the latest allegation and was cleared of similar accusations last year.

His supporters are urging the Archdiocese Review Board to make a decision on this latest case at its meeting this weekend.

When asked about the current investigation, the Archdiocese said it does not comment on current or pending litigation and takes every allegation seriously.