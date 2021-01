Fr. Michael Pfleger faces 2nd sex abuse allegation, Archdiocese of Chicago confirms

EMBED >More News Videos Father Michael Pfleger responded Wednesday to an allegation that he sexually abused a child decades ago.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A second sexual abuse allegation has been made against Father Michael Pfleger, the Archdiocese of Chicago confirmed Sunday.According to the Archdiocese, the second claim is being made by the brother of the first alleged victim. Fr. Pfleger stepped away from ministry at Saint Sabina parish on Chicago's South Side in early January after being accused of sexually abusing a minor more than 40 years ago. St. Sabina officials responded to the first allegation in a statement , saying in part,In an earlier post on Facebook, Fr. Pfleger said he was asked by the Archdiocese not to speak about the situation, but was hurt and devastated by the accusation. He also asked for prayers for himself and his church community.