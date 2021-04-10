kidnapping

2 truckers with Chicago ties allegedly kidnap women for ransom, FBI seeking victims

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The FBI is looking for possible victims of two truckers who allegedly kidnap women and then demand ransom for their release.

The men both have ties to Chicago, according to officials.

One of the men is Brian Summerson, 25, of Dillion, South Carolina. He was arrested in Daytona Beach, Florida for battery, false imprisonment and tampering with a witness calling 911.

His trucking route is primarily on I-95 from New Jersey to Miami, but also brings him to Chicago, as well as Kansas City, Missouri, the FBI said.

FBI officials said Summerson will identify himself as Von or Vaughn when meeting potential victims.

The other man is Pierre Washington, 35, of Chicago. He is also an over-the-road trucker and owns a trucking company called God Got Me. Officials said his routes are unknown at this time.

Washington was arrested in Chicago last month in reference to an ongoing investigation, according to the FBI.

If you were a victim or have any information in this case, you're asked to contact the FBI.
