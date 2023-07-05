FDA, FTC warn 6 companies allegedly selling delta-8 THC infused foods with confusing labeling

The popularity of Delta-8, a hemp byproduct often described as "marijuana light" or "diet weed," has skyrocketed recently but it is not subject to the same regulations as cannabis.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The FDA and Federal Trade Commission have issued warning letters to six companies it says are illegally selling foods infused with delta-8 THC.

The FDA and FTC claim the companies' products have label sand logos that could be mistaken for common snack foods that are not infused with delta-8, and could be accidentally eaten by children.

Delta-8 THC is generally less potent than marijuana and is extracted from hemp, not marijuana, plants so it is technically legal at the federal leave. It is only regulated by some states, and without broad guidelines.

The warnings were issued to: Delta Muniches; Dr. Smoke LLC, also known as Dr. S LLC; Exclusive Hemp Farms/Oshipt; Nikte's Wholesale LLC; North Carolina Hemp Exchange LLC; and The Haunted Vapor Room.

