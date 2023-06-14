Illinois lawmakers, cannabis business owners lobby to close Delta-8 regulation loophole

The popularity of Delta-8, a hemp byproduct often described as "marijuana light" or "diet weed," has skyrocketed recently but it is not subject to the same regulations as cannabis.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The popularity of Delta-8, a hemp byproduct often described as "marijuana light" or "diet weed," has skyrocketed in the past couple of years. Retailers across the city have started selling a variety of products infused by Delta-8, but they're not bound by the same stiff regulations as cannabis dispensaries.

Charles Wu, owner of Chi'tiva Café in Wicker Park, is doing his part to change that.

"From a consumer safety and trust perspective, it's important that consumers feel good about the products that they're buying," he said.

Wu joined lawmakers and other hemp industry stakeholders Wednesday in hopes of closing the loophole that allows for the unregulated sale of Delta-8 products. They signed a responsible business pledge, a symbolic measure calling for limiting the sale of Delta-8 products to consumers 21 and over, keeping all Delta-8 products behind a counter, and ensuring that Delta-8 products are tested and labeled.

"The pledge for us is something we've been doing for quite some time," Wu said.

Hemp business owners have been advocating for industry regulations for more than a year, saying strong oversight is protection for their businesses and the public. They cite the incident in May in which five high school students were rushed to hospitals after ingesting what is believed to be Delta-8 edibles.

"As a mother, i am very concerned about the current state of bad actors who are able to give intoxicating products to our young people," said 9th District State rep. Lakesia Collins.

"As hemp stakeholders, there's not one of our business owners that wants to sell to underage children," said Kalee Hooghkirk, Midwest Hemp Coalition.

Rep. Collins and State Rep. LaShawn Ford said they are lobbying for more hemp industry regulations in Springfield, and will continue to work toward that end.