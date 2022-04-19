face mask

Federal judge CDC mask mandate: Airlines drop face coverings; Chicago transit still requiring masks

CDC mask mandate exceeded agency's 'statutory authority,' judge said
By
EMBED <>More Videos

After federal mask mandate struck down, where are masks required?

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Florida judge's ruling striking down a federal mask mandate on transit is causing some confusion among travelers.

Chicago transit officials from CTA, Metra and the Department of Aviation said they will continue to require masks.

The judge ruled that "the mask mandate exceeds the CDC's statutory authority."

The ruling came as airlines lobby for an end to the mandate, which had recently been extended to May 3 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, citing the effectiveness of its air filtration systems and the stress on flight attendants who have had to enforce the rule.

Though the CDC still recommends masks be worn, TSA will no longer enforce the practice.

"And on top of that, she said that it was arbitrary in reaching its decision. And it didn't give sufficient reasoning for its decision, so she really hit this mandate in multiple different ways," ABC7 Legal Analyst Gil Soffer said.

"We are not making any immediate changes to the mask requirement while we assess the situation," Metra officials said in a statement after the ruling.

South Shore Line initially said it would also require masks, but changed course and released a statement later Monday night saying it would not be requiring passengers to wear masks when riding its trains.

READ MORE: Florida judge voids US COVID-19 mask mandate for planes, public transportation

Amtrak is also lifting its mask requirement, and Uber is going mask optional. Lyft's plans are still unclear.

Riders are no longer required to sit in the back seat in Ubers. However, to give drivers space, the company said riders should only use the front seat if it's required because of the size of their group.

"Masks are still required on CTA trains and buses. If that requirement changes, we will notify customers," said a statement issued by CTA.

EMBED More News Videos

A doctor weighed in on masking and post-holiday COVID transmission after a judge struck down a mask mandate for planes and transit.



Pace is still requiring masks be worn.

"The CDA will continue to follow, observe and enforce all current and future guidance by federal, state and local health and security authorities," the Department of Aviation said in a statement.

The flight attendants union is urging patience and calm in the wake of the decision.

"What people want is normalcy and certainty. In some ways, we're going to be in a halfway house for a few weeks, and that could be emotional for lots of people," said Professor Joe Schwieterman, a DePaul University aviation professor.

While CTA, Metra and the CDA still require face coverings, many airlines, including United, American and Delta, are already lifting the mandate for passengers and employees in airports and on all domestic flights. They will also not require masks on international routes unless the arrival country requires them.

Travelers at O'Hare learned of the ruling while checking in for their flights.

"Part of me is excited to see a new normal unfold, but also it's still a little bit unnerving coming out of two years of having them. It's kind of like a safety blanket on," said Elayna Karolevitz, a passenger.

"I think people are just so tired of wearing masks, and so I think it's a good idea," traveler Itelvina Williams said.

"I'm a little bit dumbfounded by it because I still think there's plenty to be caught on airplanes," said Kathleen Kreiman.

Many Monday night remained reluctant to immediately take off the mask.

"I don't think it's too premature, but I'll hold off for my own personal..." said Erick Von Kondrat, a traveler. "For a little while longer, yeah."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelchicagoloophealthface maskcdcair travelpublic transportationamtrakmetramass transitubercta
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FACE MASK
Do you still need to wear a mask on Chicago transit, in airports?
Florida judge voids US mask mandate for planes, other travel
CDC extends travel mask requirement to May 3 as COVID rises
Airline CEOs urge Biden to end mask mandate, testing requirements
TOP STORIES
Students outraged at racist promposal: 'It's 2022. This needs to stop'
Woman crushed, killed while working at food plant
Suburban seniors to get free gas; Wilson considers another giveaway
Couple goes viral for $500 wedding, including $47 dress
Group fires shots, crashes stolen SUV, tries to carjack mom: police
Rivian builds its electric vehicles in Illinois
Woman struck by falling concrete on NW Side to re-learn to read, write
Show More
Chicago Weather: Partial clearing Tuesday
Brother charged with killing sister after dispute about chores: police
Sensors were adjusted on Florida ride where teen fell to his death
Teen missing for nearly 3 years found alive 700 miles away
Mom buys up Chatham property, hoping to turn it around
More TOP STORIES News