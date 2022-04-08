sexual misconduct

Investigation into Oak Park teacher accused of misconduct 'nearly complete,' school says

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Fenwick High School teacher accused of misconduct, placed on leave

OAK PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- An investigation into a suburban high school teacher accused of misconduct is "nearly complete," school officials said in a letter to parents Thursday.

The video featured is from a previous report.


"Fenwick immediately launched an independent third-party investigation when allegations of misconduct were brought to our attention in December 2021 by a Fenwick alumna," the letter said in part.

School officials also said they are "well prepared to take prompt and decisive action based on the findings and the facts."

Former student Helen Quinn-Pasin accused the teacher of wrapping his arms around her, pressing his cheeks and lips against her face and asking about her love life.

That teacher -- John Quinn -- is currently on administrative leave.

"We understand that this process has taken longer than any of us would like," the letter added.


The school said they are unable to release more specific details about the investigation at this time.
"What we can confirm is that any individual who has concerns pertaining to employee misconduct at Fenwick is welcome and encouraged to participate in the process," school officials said.

He is not related to his accuser but he is the brother of former Illinois Governor Pat Quinn.

A statement released on behalf of Quinn says in part: "The recent accusation that John abused a Fenwick student over eight years ago is categorically false... John has never abused a Fenwick student, at any time or in any place. John looks forward to continuing in the profession to which he has devoted his entire career."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oak parksex abuse against childrenmisconductsexual misconductteachersex abuseinvestigation
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SEXUAL MISCONDUCT
West suburban teacher accused of misconduct, placed on leave
Ghislaine Maxwell's attorney asks for new trial
Chris Noth accused of sexual assault by singer-songwriter
James Franco breaks 4-year silence on sexual misconduct allegations
TOP STORIES
Lyons man charged after bodies found buried in backyard
Bodycam video shows police encounter that left man seriously injured
As COVID cases rise, Chicago poised to avoid a big surge: Arwady
IL Democrats reach state budget deal, gov. touts $1.8B in tax relief
Oak Park church 'fasting from whiteness' for Lent
Chicago casino bids: Bally's claims its site would reduce traffic
Universal Studios Hollywood power outage leaves people stuck on ride
Show More
Kidnapping suspect arrested in South Shore: CPD
Skulls, live moss bathmats seized at O'Hare
Meet the creative force behind these clever Cubs T-shirts
Clean 15, dirty dozen 2022 list released
Warning signs at Wicker Park building where facade injured woman
More TOP STORIES News