Kids play on Field of Dreams movie set during charity game hosted by White Sox Hall of Famer

White Sox Hall of Famer Frank Thomas wants to provide for thousands more kids and veterans nationwide through his "Field of Big Dreams" charity.

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (WLS) -- Young players are having the experience of a lifetime.

They are on the "Field of Dreams" movie set field in Iowa, participating in the "Dreams Fulfilled" game. It's an opportunity White Sox Hall of Famer Frank Thomas wants to provide for thousands more kids and veterans nationwide through his "Field of Big Dreams" charity.

The goal is to help others through the joy of baseball.

What Thomas wants is to share his heart through baseball and make unforgettable memories, like the ones the Cubs RBI 14U team is making as part of Wednesday's youth game, playing on a stage they never imagined.

"I want 'em to understand how memorable this is," said youth baseball coach Chris Thompson. "Last year it was Sox-Yankees, now it's us and the Reds. Only four teams have gotten to do this so it's a pretty amazing experience."

"I kinda didn't know about Field of Dreams 'til about a year ago and I watched the movie twice, and I was like, 'Oh God, This is gonna be fun,' (and) you've got the major league field right there. It's just, ya know, Field of Dreams. It feels like a dream,' said youth baseball player Taiga Deloney.

The pressure is certainly on. The White Sox Ace team beat New York on this field last year but the outcome matters far less than the memory that no one can take away.

This is just the setup for Thursday's game of the Chicago Cubs versus the Cincinnati Reds.