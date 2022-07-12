fiesta del sol

50th annual Fiesta del Sol returns to Pilsen July 28-31

Fiesta Del Sol returns with food, fun, free vaccines

CHICAGO -- Pilsen Neighbors Community Council (PNCC) proudly announces its 50th Annual Fiesta del Sol festival, which this year will be celebrating 50 years of culture and tradition. This four-day, free
admission, family-friendly summer festival is the largest Latino festival of its kind in the country, with over 1.2 million attendees in its 4 days. The funds from the festival serve for PNCC's investment in leadership

through its annual scholarship program, as well the organization's year-round community organizing efforts.

Fiesta del Sol brings live entertainment, great food, soccer tournament, activities for children, art exhibits, performing arts, carnival rides, and is proud to announce all the different Expositions that will be open to
the public, where all festival-goers will have the opportunity to obtain valuable information and guidance about important issues, such as housing, free immigration consultation with attorneys, Covid-19 vaccinations for all ages, live painting art-performances, college workshops, and much more. Some of these expos will take place virtually and in person. For more information please visit our website www.fiestadelsol.org.

In addition, a week before the festival, Pilsen Neighbors Community Council (PNCC) will be honoring the Fiesta del Sol festival with a "Block Party" theme for its Opening Reception on Thursday, July 21st. This will honor pay homage to the origins of Fiesta del Sol, which was born as a block party to celebrate the organizing for a much-needed high school in the Pilsen Community (Benito Juárez High School).

During the Opening Reception, the Fiesta del Sol Guadalupe A. Reyes Scholarship program will be awarding more than 50 scholarships to students from the southwest side of Chicago. For over two decades, the Guadalupe A. Reyes Fiesta del Sol Scholarship Program has awarded over $1.1 MM on scholarships to students from the Southwest side of Chicago.

¡Nos vemos en la Fiesta!

What: 50th Annual Fiesta del Sol

When: July 28th - July 31st, 2022
Thursday: 5pm-10pm
Friday and Saturday: 11am-11pm
Sunday: 11am-10pm
Where: 1400 W. Cermak (Between Morgan St. and Ashland Ave.)
Admission: FREE

About Pilsen Neighbors Community Council (PNCC)
Pilsen Neighbors Community Council (PNCC), Fiesta Del Sol organizer, is a nonprofit organization established in 1954.Our mission is to work to establish policies and practices in Pilsen and the Southwest side areas in Chicago to establish justice and equity by investing in the development of community leaders through leadership training and action. PNCC is part of Gamaliel, a grassroots network of non-partisan, faith-based organizations in 17 U.S. states, South Africa and the United Kingdom.
