Fiesta del Sol returns to Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood with grand celebration of Latino culture

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, July 22, 2023 3:23PM
Fiesta del Sol returns to Pilsen next weekend
Fiesta del Sol is the largest festival of its kind in the country. It runs Thursday, July 27th to Sunday, July 30th, 2023 along Cermak Road between Ashland and Morgan.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Over half a century of tradition will come alive in the heart of Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood.

The annual four-day Fiesta del Sol festival is the largest of its kind in the country. It runs Thursday, July 27 to Sunday, July 30 along Cermak Road between Ashland and Morgan.

Admission is free! Fiesta del Sol celebrates the beauty in Latino heritage, history, culture and strength.

This year, Fiesta del Sol and the Pilsen Neighbors Community Council are awarding 43 scholarships to college-bound students through a scholarship program.

Fiesta del Sol co-chair Alex Garcia stopped by ABC7 to talk about the celebration.

For more information, click here.

